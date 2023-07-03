RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for an alleged aggravated assault.

According to authorities, Dalton Garduno, 45, who is described to be 5’6″ tall, weighing 151 pounds, is wanted in reference to an Aggravated Assault incident that reportedly happened on June 26th, 2023 on Harvest Point Way.

Authorities say Garduno was last seen traveling in an early 2000’s model gray Chevrolet Tahoe, and authorities also state that Garduno is known to frequent the area of the 3800 block of Mike Padgett Hwy.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Garduno is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information regarding the location of Garduno, please contact Investigator Manecke or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1464 or (706) 821-1080.

Callers may remain anonymous.