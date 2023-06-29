RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for theft by taking.

According to authorities, Willie Hudson, 33, is wanted for the theft of a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox from a McDonald’s located on Tobacco Road in Hephizbah.

Authorities say the incident happened May 28th; however, they add that the vehicle has since been recovered.

Investigators say there are warrants on file for Hudson for Theft by Taking.

Willie Hudson is wanted for the theft of a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox from McDonalds, located at 2508 Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA, on May 28th, 2023. The vehicle has since been recovered. Warrants are on file for Willie Hudson for Theft by Taking.

If anyone has any information concerning the whereabouts of Hudson, please contact Investigator Kenneth Atterton or any Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1003.