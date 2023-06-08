RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning.

Authorities say Jafere Deshon Elliott, 20, who is 6 feet and weighs 150 pounds, is wanted for questioning in reference to an Aggravated Assault incident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Skinner Mill Road on Monday, May 15th.

If anyone has any information concerning Elliott, please contact Investigator Ashley Syria at (706) 821-1070, or any on-duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.