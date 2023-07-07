RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for burglary.

Authorities say Rico Daniels, 49, is wanted for two counts of Burglary in the First Degree.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on the 1600 block of Goshen Road in Augusta on June 29th.

According to authorities, Daniels made threats to harm himself along with others in the past and might be possession of a firearm, and Daniels has two active burglary warrants at this time.

If anyone has any information concerning Daniels, please contact Inv. Ryan Ferguson at (706) 821-1032 or any On Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.