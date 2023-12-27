RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for Aggravated Assault.

According to authorities, Jonathan Martin, 38, is wanted in reference to an aggravated assault that occurred at The Onyx Apartments on Wrightsboro Road on December 25th.

Martin is described to be 5’5″ and weighs 170 pounds.

Authorities say Martin should be considered Armed and Dangerous.

If anyone encounters Martin or has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Foozan Monga or any on-call Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1034 or (706) 821-1020.