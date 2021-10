EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC (WJBF) - An Edgefield County wife and mother vanished without a trace in September of 2014. Seven years later, family members of Tammy Kingery remain hopeful that she will be found or they will get answers.

"From a child she loved playing baby dolls," said Tammy's mom Carolyn Russell. "When the other girls got into the Barbie dolls, she wasn't interested. She wanted to do baby dolls."

She was the child most parents would dream of having.