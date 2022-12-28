WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer that killed a man and a young girl on Christmas Day.

According to GSP, troopers responded around 1:28 p.m. on December 25 to mile marker 163 in Warren County involving a Dodge Charger and a tractor-trailer.

Preliminary investigation shows that the tractor-trailer had experienced mechanical issues and was stopped in the emergency lane on the south shoulder of the road. For unknown reasons, GSP says the Dodge Charger entered the emergency lane and struck the rear of the tractor-trailer.

After impact, the Charger became engulfed in flames and completely burned up. Once the fire was extinguished, the bodies of an adult and a child were discovered. The adult was preliminarily identified as 24-year-old Ryant Torenzo Vitron Furtick of Atlanta, and the child was preliminarily identified as 3-year-old Neuriah Shannon of Columbia, S.C.

GSP says the next of kin has been notified of the deaths. The Warren County Coroner’s Office said that both bodies are being sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for a full autopsy and to check the IDs they have against DNA and dental records.

The crash remains under investigation.