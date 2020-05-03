Man suffering from mental illness missing in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a man who suffers from a mental illness went missing.

57-year-old Ronald Gary Upshaw was last seen today on the 2600 block of Richmond Hill Road in Augusta. Upshaw suffers from schizophrenia and was last seen wearing a blue and white stripe shirt, according to authorities. He has black hair and brown eyes and is 5’08” and 152 lbs.

Anyone with information on Ronald Upshaw should contact Investigator Jesse Hammonds at (706) 821-1456 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080 or (706)821-1020.