Man stuck in truck after hitting power lines, traffic lights down

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies along with the Augusta Fire Department and Georgia Power are on the scene of a single vehicle accident.

A man driving a dump truck is trapped inside after hitting power lines with the top of his vehicle on Doug Bernard and Marvin Griffin Rd. The traffic lights at this intersection are currently down.

Georgia Power and the Augusta Fire Department are on the scene. Please avoid the area if possible.

