NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead after being hit by a car in North Augusta.

It happened happened on Jefferson Davis Hwy at Buena Vista Ave just after 1 Saturday morning.

Investigators say 30-year-old Christopher L. Bovian was walking southward on Jefferson Davis Hwy on the shoulder of the road when a vehicle struck him and left the scene.

He died from blunt force injuries at the scene of the incident.

An autopsy will be conducted Tuesday morning in Newberry.