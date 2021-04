AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are investigating a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the Augusta Market at 4:38 Pm. Upon arrival, they found a victim had been taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

Once they male victim arrived at the hospital deputies learned he was shot at least once. His injuries are considered to be non life threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation, there is no further information at this time.