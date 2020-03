WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Waynesboro Police Department responded to a shooting in Waynesboro Saturday afternoon. Authorities say it happened at Washington Drive and Westgate. A young man was shot in the buttocks and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Other people are being detained as well.

More information is expected. Investigators from both BCSO and WPD will be working on the case. Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated.