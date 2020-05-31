Man shot in Burke County Sunday morning

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Authorities in Burke County are working to figure out what caused a shooting Sunday morning.

At 12 a.m, the Burke County Sherriff’s Office and Emergency Management responded to the 100 block of Zerbee Lane in Morris Village for shots fired.

Deputies found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to AUMC with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

The suspected shooter and the gun suspected to have been used has been recovered.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.

BCSO Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard is on the scene and advised that “There is no threat to the community at this time from anyone involved in this incident.”