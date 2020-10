AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting death that occurred at the Augusta Mall this afternoon.

26-year-old Derell Little, of Fayetteville Drive in Augusta, was taken to Doctors Hospital by EMS. He died just before 6:00 p.m. An autopsy will be done at the GBI Lab Monday.

NewsChannel 6 first told you about the shooting at the mall in an earlier report.