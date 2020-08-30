Man shares how COVID-19 affected a number of family members at the same time

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — We are continuing to put a face on those impacted by COVID-19. One man in Bamberg County faced a diagnosis but what happened next, he didn’t expect.

“I didn’t get to say I love you that night or anything,” Dezi Floyd told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk when thinking about how the coronavirus has affected his family.

Floyd is one of the thousands of South Carolinians who faced a diagnosis since the start of the pandemic. “Each day I got a little worse. I experienced all the symptoms of COVID-19 and my turning point was when I was like, man, this is not getting any better,” he recalled.

The father of four made a trip to a local hospital getting treatment for this unpredictable virus. “From there that’s when everything turned around,” he said.

But he wasn’t expecting it to come in a one-two punch for him and his family. “The next day my mom got admitted because I noticed while I was there in quarantine, she had a cough and it was slowly getting worse and worse,” he shared.

By the time he finally got the chance to see her, “they were already putting her on a ventilator and I never even got a chance to say goodbye.”

In addition to his mom, several others were in their home. Some testing positive and others testing negative. “There’s no way that they could have just been living in there and not have it because we all were around each other all the time.”

Even extended family members started contracting the virus. “The virus was breaking everybody in our family, like at the same time.”

Now with the family’s matriarch gone, the Floyd’s are looking to move forward by faith. He has this message for others. “I just want to let everybody know COVID-19 is definitely real,” he said.

While coping with the pandemic, Dezi’s kids came up with an idea of starting a business selling Icee’s and other cool treats in various Denmark neighborhoods.

We’ll let you know when they hit the streets.

Meanwhile, there are several locations that offer COVID-19 testing including Augusta University Health. Call the AU Health hotline at 706-721-1852 to schedule a test.