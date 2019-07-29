Man sentenced in connection with 2017 murder in Barnwell County

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A man has been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison in connection with a 2017 murder in Barnwell County.

On Wednesday, July 24, a Barnwell County jury convicted 41-year-old Ricky Lamont Williams of murder. Following the verdict, Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Williams to 41 years in prison. Under South Carolina law, murder sentences are served day-for-day, so Williams is not scheduled to be released from prison until August 15, 2058, forty-one years from the date of his arrest on the charge, Deputy Solicitor David Miller told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Authorities say on July 23, 2017, the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to 461 Fairway Lane, where they found 36-year-old George Lee Grimes’ body inside a vehicle.

Witnesses told investigators that Williams approached Grimes’ vehicle and shot him without warning. Other witnesses found social media posts from Williams saying he was in a heated argument with Grimes over drugs. Further investigation revealed Grimes had paid Williams for drugs using counterfeit money the night before the incident and would not reply to Williams when he tried to confront him about the counterfeit money, Solicitor Miller added.

Two people told Williams they would be meeting Grimes at the Fairway Lane location on July 23. Williams followed them to the meeting, where Grimes was sitting in his vehicle. Williams walked up to Grimes’ car, shot Grimes in the head and fled the scene. After the shooting, the two witnesses Grimes was meeting with and Williams fled the scene.

The two witnesses turned themselves in to law enforcement later that evening and cooperated with the investigation.

“Drugs and gun violence go hand in hand, and this is yet another tragic result from that deadly combination,” Solicitor Strom Thurmond said. “We remain committed to aggressively prosecuting violent criminals plaguing our communities, and we thank the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office for their diligent work in this investigation,” he added.

Williams fled the state but was later arrested in Tennessee on August 16, 2017.

He was then extradited to Barnwell County where he remained in custody until his trial last week.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Solicitor David Miller and Assistant Solicitor Michael Emmer. Joshua Koger represented Williams at the trial.