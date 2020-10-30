Man, pregnant woman injured after someone opens fire on car

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a shooting involving a pregnant woman.

According to Lieutenant Cook with the Barnwell Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the scene of an accident, just before 2 p.m. on Highway 278, just before Aiken County Line in Barnwell. We’re told someone shot into the car with two people inside. The vehicle came to rest and wrecked in the middle of the road following the incident. A caller to 911 noted bullet holes in the vehicle.

A man and a pregnant woman were both shot. The victims were transported to the hospital and were considered stable.

No suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information, contact authorities.