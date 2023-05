AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta EMA first responders assisting a man who accidentally drove into the Savannah river.

Friday night, a man unfamiliar with the Augusta area mistakenly drove his car into the river at the Riverfront Marina.

Augusta Fire & EMA said he was rescued by a passing kayaker. First responders quickly arrived shortly after to assist.

“At times, accidents happen despite our best efforts. When they do, it is so reassuring to see our community come together to help one another.”