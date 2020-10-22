Man missing for more than three months; community wants answers

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s been about 100 days since 66-year-old Joseph “Joe” Talbert was last seen. Now many people want answers.

“It’s still unbelievable, still in shock. Have a lot of emotions. I know some people are angry, frustrated because we haven’t gotten the help that we needed to get for Joe,” said Joy Turman.

Authorities say Talbert went missing Sunshine Care, assisted living facility on July tenth. He was last seen around 1:30 a.m.

Turman has been going to church with Joe for years. She said, “We don’t know to this day how he got to Lincolnton, Georgia but the owner of the facility, Sunshine facility, said that the state gave her custody of Joe. And I’ve spoken to his first cousin and other people that were close-knit with Joe and nobody knew he was over here.”

People gathered at a prayer vigil for Talbert Wednesday night said Talbert was well-known in McCormick County.

“After college, I became a law enforcement officer, and later years, years later in McCormick, Joe and I had a relationship through law enforcement contact. So, he and I really, really good and had a good time,” recalled Wallace Middleton.

Chicquetta Anderson said, “We just developed a friendship. Friendship that’s from that day to this day. If I see him, pick him up, give him a ride, take him, feed him, whatever he asked for he got it.”

Talbert’s friends said he doesn’t have many, immediate family members in the CSRA but he may have some family in Tignall, Georgia.

“We searched 15 days non-stop from here to Augusta, Georgia. We walked the woods. We walked all over the town of Augusta and keeping Joe’s name alive, in Facebook, in the community, I just want the community to know we haven’t forgotten about Joe.” affirmed Anderson.

Turman said she’s been in contact with Governor Brian Kemp about Talbert’s disappearance, but the ball hasn’t rolled far.

She said, “He assured me that someone would reach out to me. I got that letter September 16th and I have not heard from Governor Kemp or anything about the investigation since. So, I have been trying to call and leaving messages, but nobody has returned my calls.”

As prayers are offered OFFERED for Talbert’ss safe return home, his friends say their search isn’t going to stop.

“We want the police department to know that we’re still looking and we’re still expecting them to do what they need to do,” said Turman.

If you have any information about Talbert’s whereabouts or you think you’ve seen him, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 359-4118.