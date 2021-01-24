Man injured in Augusta shooting; authorities looking for suspect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Authorities are searching for a man accused of a shooting in Augusta.

On Saturday, January 24, at 10:43 pm. Richmond County Deputies responded to the 1600 block of Olive Road in reference to a shooting. We’re told they found a male victim inside a vehicle who had been shot in the leg.

He was transported to AUMC.

An investigation revealed that the victim and a female who was also in the vehicle were on the 2000 block of Wharton Drive when a male subject shot into the vehicle, striking the victim. The female was not harmed and drove to a convenience store on Olive Road and called 911.

Jessie Wilson Jr is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault. He is considered armed and dangerous. He stands at 5’8, weighing 150, with Black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where Wilson may be, contact Inv. Britney Jones 706-821-4850, or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.