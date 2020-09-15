Man injured following shooting in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating following an early morning shooting.

Authorities responded to the Circle K at 1011 East Pine Log Road at around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to Lt. Jake Mahoney, officers found one man shot with what is believed to be a single gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

A male was detailed by officers. That person’s name has not been released.

The motive of the shooting is still under investigation

