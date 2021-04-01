Man in custody after standoff on Kingsgate Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies responded to a welfare/check mental evaluation on Kingsgate Drive after a Hephzibah man allegedly shot a woman in the neck with a pellet gun.

Deputies responded to the 3700 block of Kingsgate Drive where they found 77-year-old Okche Slusser with injuries from a pellet air rifle. 47-year-old Billy Slusser was barricaded in a bedroom.

Deputies were able to help Okche out of the residence and transported her to a local hospital for treatment. Billy Slusser began firing the pellet riffle at deputies through the walls of the residence.

Deputies were able to enter the bedroom and take Billy into custody with the use of less than lethal force. Slusser was then taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in taking him into custody as well as self-inflicted injuries.

Deputies found that Slusser had multiple pellet guns, BB guns and knives in the bedroom with him. Neither Slussers had life threatening injuries.

Billy will be committed to the Richmond County Jail on multiple aggravated assault charges after his release from the hospital.

Slusser’s charges of aggravated assault are on Okche Slusser as well as deputies who took him into custody. The deputies were not injured.