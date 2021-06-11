Man in custody after shooting on Lincolnton Road in Wilkes County

MCDUFFIE, Ga. (WJBF) – A man was arrested Thursday in Wilkes County after a woman was found shot in the head.

The GBI and the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Quentario Laguines Thursday on charges of aggravated battery-family violence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Thursday, June 10, 2021, around 3:30 pm, Wilkes County deputies responded to the 6600 block of Lincolnton Rd after a 911 call referencing a woman with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, deputies found Uniqua Kierra Freeman in the front yard with a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, the GBI and the Wilke’s County Sheriff’s Office identified Quentario Laguines as the person who shot Uniqua in the head.

The investigation is ongoing. The GBI Region 7 and the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office are conducting interviews. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the GBI at 706-595-2575 or the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at 706-678-2244.