AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle accident leaving one man dead.

According to authorities, the accident happened on July 27th at 7:30 P.M. on the I-20 ramp at Highway 19 North at around 7:30 P.M.

Authorities say the driver of a semi-tractor trailer, who has been identified as Cleve M. Greene, 60, was attempting to turn onto the on ramp when the vehicle overturned.

According to authorities, Greene was transported to AUMC where he later died on July 31st.

The Coroner’s Office is working with Highway Patrol in this ongoing investigation.