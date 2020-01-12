Man found with gunshot wound in car in Augusta; pronounced dead at local hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta.

The victim is identified as Deivante McFadden, 31, of Hephzibah.

Officials say McFadden was found in the driver’s seat of a black Kia Rio wrecked in the 2300 blk of Winston Way on Sunday, January 12 at 2:48 a.m.

He was transported to the Augusta University ER where he was later pronounced dead.

“McFadden was shot at least one time and an autopsy is scheduled for early next week in Atlanta,” according to Richmond County Chief Deputy Coroner Kenneth Boose Sr.