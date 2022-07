GRANITEVILLE, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies are responding to a call regarding a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was at A.P. Nivens Street in Graniteville, SC with a gunshot wound in the leg.

The call came in at 7:30pm. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

There are no further details at this time.

