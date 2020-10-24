Man found dead in wooded area in Hephzibah

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Hephzibah.

Authorities say on Saturday, October 23, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1400 block of Hephzibah-McBean Road where officers found a male dead.

The victim was later identified as Charles Watkins Jr., 48, of Waynesboro, GA.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is actively working this case as a Homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident or Mr. Watkins Jr. is asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)821-1080 or (706)821-1020 or Inv. Wesley Ward at (706)821-1453 or Sgt. Lucas Grant at (706)821-1464.