Man finds $43K in couch he bought from store

MICHIGAN (WJBF/CNN Newsource) — It’s one of those situations you hear about and ask yourself — what would I do if that happened to me?

“It still boggles my mind,” Howard Kirby said about a recent discovery he made.

Kirby likes to shop at the Habitat for Humanity Restore in Michigan. He purchased a couch from the store in December for his man cave, but soon after, he made a shocking discovery.

“I still have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming or something,” he said.

He said that he had an ottoman for a few weeks before noticing it was uncomfortable and that’s when his daughter decided to open it up.

We’re told she started to pulled out a total of $43,170 from the ottoman cushion but Kirby said that he didn’t feel right keeping the money.

He reached out to the store to find out who had donated the couch. Turns out, it was Kim Fauth-Newberry. The couch originally belonged to her grandfather and he died last year.

It’s just crazy,” Fauth-Newberry said.

The Restore recently held a big surprise for Fauth-Newberry to give back every dollar found in the cushion.

Kirby says an attorney told him he had no legal obligation to give the money back, but he felt he had to morally.

“To me, this is someone that despite what they’re going through and in spite of their own needs that said I’m just going to do the right thing,” ReStore Manager Rick Merling said.

Kirby says he could’ve used the money but he feels better knowing the money is in the rightful owner.

“I’ve heard it done so many other times and I always thought what would I do if that ever happened and now I know, and it makes me feel good,” Kirby added.