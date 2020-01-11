Man facing number of charges following traffic stop in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A man sits in jail facing a number of charges following a traffic stop in Burke County.

Bradford Charette, 28, of Dearing is charged with DUI, possession of marijuana and meth, and receiving a stolen firearm.

The charges stem from a roadblock on Thompson Bridge Road at 7 Oaks Road Friday night.

“We greatly appreciate our partnership with the Georgia State Patrol and the grant funding from the Governor’s Office of Highway which pays for salaries and equipment used to conduct sobriety checkpoints,” officials said.

The gun was stolen out of Columbia County and is expected to be returned to the owner.