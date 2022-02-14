Man facing charges following armed robbery in Barnwell

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – An 18-year-old is facing charges following an armed robbery in Barnwell.

Gabrieon K. McMillan, 18, of Martin, S.C. is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The charges stem from an incident at Morris Quick and Easy Store on Saturday, February 5. Authorities say McMillan entered the store and showed a gun to the clerk. During the robbery, he took cash and tobacco products.

McMillan also has been charged with second-degree burglary for another incident on the same day.

