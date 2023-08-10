AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A man who died while in the custody of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has been identified as a man from Aiken, South Carolina.

According to Lexington County Coroner’s Office, Bernice Junior Smith, III, 32, of Aiken, went unresponsive in the custody of Lexington County Sheriff’s Department after he was apprehended shortly after 1:30 P.M. on Wednesday, August 9th.

Authorities say after Smith went unresponsive, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office says that he was transported by Lexington County Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

“Work is already underway to confirm what happened in this situation and what caused the man’s death. In addition to our own internal review, I’ve asked the State Law Enforcement Division to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation,” says Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

Sheriff Koon said that a Lexington County Sheriff’s Deputy encountered Smith while at a store in Lexington County’s Red Bank community – according to a release by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy recognized Smith, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for shoplifting, and began a conversation with him.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, once the deputy mentioned the warrant out for Smith’s arrest, Smith broke off the conversation and begin running.

“It is my understanding the man ran into the woods,” Sheriff Koon says. “Deputies ran after him and eventually used a Taser to subdue him after he was located and was noncompliant with verbal commands.”

Smith was handcuffed, and deputies were walking him back to a patrol vehicle, according to the narrative provided by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office – that is when Smith began showing signs of medical distress, leading deputies to remove the handcuffs and attempt medical aid while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, August 11th at the Medical University of Charleston.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating this incident along with the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

According to a statement given by Sheriff Koon, the three deputies involved in Smith’s arrest were placed on administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.