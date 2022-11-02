A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One man is dead after a crash that happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 278 in Aiken County.

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, 53-year-old William T. Sargent II was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash from blunt force injuries.

Investigators say Sargent was not wearing a seatbelt when his 2011 Ford Fusion traveling east ran off the left side of the road, struck a culvert, and overturned. Sargent was ejected from the vehicle.

The Coroner’s Office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing the investigation, and toxicology results are pending.