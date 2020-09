AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following an explosion in Aiken.

Officials at Doctors Hospital notified the Aiken County Coroner’s Office of 58-year-old Michael Fox’s death.

He died “from thermal injuries he sustained from an explosion that occurred at his residence on August 22 at 04:02 p.m.,” according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Foul play is not suspected, Coroner Ables added.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with the investigation.