Man charged with concealing death at Maxwell House apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies were dispatched to the Maxwell House Apartments on April 27, 2021 for a suspicious situation.

Upon arrival, deputies found Amanda Shetrone deceased in apartment 918. Deputies were also notified Alaric Smith lived in apartment 918 as well.

Investigators and the Coroner’s office determined Shetrone was dead for more than a day.

Smith was charged with Concealing a Death, other charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

