Man charged in shooting death of Aiken teenager

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting death of an Aiken teen.

Aiken County Public Safety investigators arrested and charged 21-year-old Reggie Tyrell Jones in the shooting death of 18-year-old Joseph Copeland.

The shooting occurred April 25, 2021 on the 500 block of Barnwell Avenue near Kershaw Street at Stoney-Gallman Homes. Jones was located Monday, May 3, 2021 and was arrested without incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please contact Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620.

Jones was previously charged with trespassing after shots were fired at South Aiken High School in September 2019.