ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities have arrested one person in connection with a home burglary in Allendale, South Carolina.

Curtis D. Albany, 28, of Allendale is facing eight counts of first-degree burglary.

The charges stem from an incident at a home on Woods Street, in Allendale on Tuesday, October 22.

Albany is currently in the Allendale County Detention Center.

“All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” officials said in a social post.