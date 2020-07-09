Man caught on camera in Aiken walking with American Flag

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A South Carolina man is working to bring peace to the area during a turbulent time in our nation’s history.

Our cameras were rolling as Ronnie Ridgell took to the streets of Aiken Thursday morning.

In his hand was the stars and stripes of the United States.

He told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk that for him, recent developments in our nation caused him to want to hit the pavement.

“Please work together,” he pleaded. “I don’t care if you are a democrat or republican it doesn’t matter, we are all American. Please work together as one so the country could be a better place to live in especially for our kids,” he said.

Ridgell added that he will continue to march in Aiken. It’s his way of showing solidarity for a nation he says needs to heal.