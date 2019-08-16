Man behind bars after leading Richmond County deputy on chase in stolen rental car

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is behind bars after stealing a rental car and leading a Richmond County deputy on a chase last night in Augusta.

Around 8 p.m., a deputy attempted to pull-over 19-year-old Rayvon Lane over after he ran a stop sign. It was then that Lane led the deputy on a chase from Tubman Home Road, onto Olive Road, and finally M.L.K. Boulevard, where he ran a red light, causing an accident with multiple vehicles.

Several people were injured, including children, but none of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

While investigating, deputies learned the vehicle Lane was driving was a stolen rental car.

Lane faces the following charges:

  • Theft by Taking (misdemeanor) – For stolen rental car
  • Fleeing/Attempting to Elude
  • Reckless Driving
  • Driving without a license
  • Failure to stop at a stop sign

