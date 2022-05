UPDATE: The situation has ended in Warrenville.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County law enforcement responding to the scene of a man barricaded inside his home in Warrenville.

The incident is at a home on the 200 block of Daley Drive.

Investigators tells us the block is shut down to traffic at this time.

There are no reported hostages.

