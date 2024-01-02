AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The man arrested for the shooting death of 29-year-old Rondre J. Gomillion is now in Aiken County.

According to authorities, Tony Muldrow, 34, has been extradited back to the Aiken County Detention Center.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Muldrow was arrested by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, December 28th before he was sent back to Aiken County.

The shooting incident happened on December 24th on Squire Street.

Muldrow was wanted for Manslaughter and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent

Crime, according to authorities.