Man arrested in Augusta after impersonating a Homeland Security Special Agent

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On Saturday, March 14th around 11:55 P.M. 46-year-old Maurice McNeal was arrested for impersonating an officer.

McNeal followed a car into a parking lot on the 3600 block of Walton Way Extension. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies were already on the scene from an unrelated call.

Deputies found McNeal trying to pull a woman over. McNeal said he was a Homeland Security Special Agent and presented his U.S. Department of Homeland Security ID and his U.S. Customs ID to the deputies and the woman.

He pulled the woman over because he believed the people in the car stole a camera from his motorcycle. Deputies were suspicious and contacted CID to investigate. The Department of Homeland Security said McNeal no longer worked for them.

McNeal was arrested for Impersonating a Public Officer or Employee. Deputies also discovered McNeal was in possession of a 9mm handgun, so he was also charged with Possession of Firearm During the Commission of the Crime.

McNeal could face more charges upon further investigation. The RCSO has asked that if anyone has had a similar incident involving McNeal to please contact them at 706-821-1080.

LATEST NEWS STORIES