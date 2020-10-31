Man arrested in Aiken County after throwing explosive device out of vehicle

Michael Barnwell was arrested after reports that he threw a suspicious device out of a car window that exploded.

GRANITEVILLE, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reports a man now sits in jail after reports that he threw a suspicious device out of his vehicle that later exploded.

Investigators responded to the 700 block of Leitner Street in Graniteville around 2:55 p.m. Deputies said a caller reported that he was walking on Leitner Street, when a man driving a green Ford Mustang, stopped, threw something out of the window and drove off. As the suspect fled, the thrown object exploded. The victim was not injured and immediately called for help.

Deputies that responded said a second unexploded device was found. ACSO Investigators, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called in to assist with the investigation.

Witnesses identified 35-year-old Michael Barnwell, of Williston, SC, as the suspect in the Ford

Mustang that fled the scene. As the investigation continued, deputies found the car traveling on

State Park Road near Old Tory Trail Road. After initiating a traffic stop, the vehicle pulled over

where Barnwell was taken into custody without incident around 4:27 pm. Barnwell was taken to

the Aiken County Detention Center where he will held pending charges.