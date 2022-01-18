Man arrested for stabbing Sprint Food Store worker in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – An Aiken County man has been arrested after a stabbing incident in Beech Island, South Carolina.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to a well-being check at Sprint Food Store on Jefferson Davis Highway on Monday, January 17th.

Deputies say employees found Jonathan Jones sleeping in the bathroom holding a sandwich they believe he stole.

According to authorities, Jones became angry and approached an employee attempting to attack her, but then, another employee stepped forward in order to protect her.

Witnesses say that made Jones angrier, and that is when he pulled out a knife and started swinging it at everyone.

According to the incident report, when the second employee grabbed Jones, Jones stabbed the employee in the hands with the knife.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff Office, Jones has been arrested and booked into the Aiken County Detention Center with attempted murder and aggravated breach of peace charges.