RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The man arrested after setting boxes on fire at a Wrightsboro Road apartment complex in 2020 has been found guilty.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Charles Bragg, 52, was found guilty for Arson in the First Degree.

The incident happened on September 14th, 2020.

According to the DA’s office, Bragg was angry that he was being evicted by the property owner.

After an altercation with one of the property maintenance workers, authorities say there was a 25-minute-window from the time deputies and staff left after the altercation and when the fire was reported.

According to the DA’s office, a random witness traveling on Wrightsboro Road called 911 to report billowing smoke coming from the building, and authorities say Bragg remained at the scene watching the fire grow making no attempt to put it out or alert authorities.

“Some people just want to watch the world burn,” Assistant District Attorney Kyle Davis told the Richmond County jury. “When Charles Bragg stood on that lawn watching this building burn, he was saying ‘if I can’t live here, no one can.’”

According to the DA’s office, Bragg was sentenced to 3 years in prison, followed by 17 years on probation.