Man arrested for murder in Saluda, SC

SALUDA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office and Saluda Police Department arrested a man for murder Tuesday.

Aaron Hood was taken into custody after a shooting that occurred on Keisha Avenue in Saluda. Hood was seen by witnesses with a handgun walking toward the victim just before shots were fired. Hood and two others fled the scene on foot. Shortly after, they were taken into custody after deputies conducted a traffic stop on their vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene by Saluda County Coroner Keith Turner. The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office or Saluda Police Department.