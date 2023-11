McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A death investigation is underway in McDuffie County.

34-year-old Rodrigo Bernardo-Zamora is charged with Homicide by Vehicle.

In January, he was involved in a 3-car crash along I-20 near the Thomson exit.

Police say his passenger, Manuel Martinez died in the crash.

Zamora was arrested yesterday and is being held at the McDuffie County Detention Center.