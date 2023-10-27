AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, October 19th on 2000 block of Broad Street.

According to authorities, Frank Martin, Jr. was arrested by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety on Friday, October 27th.

According to the incident report, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene where they found the male victim who had been shot at least one time.

Authorities say the victim, who was later identified as Ricky Cooper, 55, was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.