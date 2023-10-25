BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man has been arrested after Burke County 911 Dispatch says a call for assistance was received in reference to a woman allegedly being held against her will.

Authorities say the call was received on Tuesday, October 24th at 11:42 A.M.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Clarks Place Road, and when they arrived, deputies say they met with the complainant down the road from the incident who had the victim inside the vehicle with her.

According to the victim, Kadarine Roberts allegedly held her against her will inside the residence and began assaulting her by striking her with a firearm, and he only let her go after the complainant, who was in the driveway, stated would call the police if the victim wasn’t able to go outside.

Deputies say that they had been advised that Roberts was in possession of a long rifle and handgun at the time of the incident.

Deputies state they attempted to make contact with Roberts at the residence several times, but Roberts refused to exit the residence.

Authorities say the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team was activated at 12:04 P.M. to the barricaded to the suspect situation, and then, SRT operators moved Burke County Sheriff’s Office negotiators in front of the residence in a secure vehicle in an attempt to safely have Roberts exit the residence.

According to authorities, after approximately an hour of having no communication with Roberts, a secondary plan was developed to move SRT operators into the residence for a room-to-room search using a throw-bot to guide the way.

SRT operators say they were able to locate Roberts hiding in a closet in the hallway of the residence with an AR-15 rifle near him, and Roberts was taken into custody without further incident.

According to authorities, the victim was transported to and treated at Augusta Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Roberts was transported to the Burke County Detention Center and committed on the charges of Aggravated Assault (Family Violence), False Imprisonment, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

Authorities say Roberts was also wanted out of Jenkins County for an unrelated Aggravated Assault and Firearms possession case, and a hold was also placed on Roberts by Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office for several felony warrants.