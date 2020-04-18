Man arrested in Burke County after attempted car theft and assault with machete

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County deputies responded to reports of a suspicious male with a machete on Manderson Circle around 10:00 A.M. Saturday.

Before the deputies arrived, the victim told police the suspect attempted to steal their car and cut them on the arm and face before leaving the area.

Upon arrival, deputies called for a K-9 unit and additional personnel since the subject fled into the woods. Around the same time, another call came in from Duck Head Road regarding a previous domestic incident. The suspect in common was 33-year-old Glen Johns.

Johns was wearing all black clothing including a hoodie and pants. He was armed with at least 2 large knives. A BOLO was sent out via BCSO App and Social Media.

Deputies set up a perimeter and called for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, Georgia State Patrol, and the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division. As Deputies were searching for the suspect, a homeowner called in a suspicious person matching the description of Glen Johns within the perimeter.

Deputies met at the area. A GSP Trooper and Deputies surrounded Johns near a wood line on Duck Head Road. At first, Johns refused to drop the machetes and repeatedly threatened law enforcement personnel.

Deputies continued trying to talk the suspect down as others approached him with a Taser and a Bean Bag Shotgun. Johns eventually gave up without further incident. He was arrested without incident, checked out by Burke EMA Personnel, and then arrested on multiple felony charges which will be forthcoming.