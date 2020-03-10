Man arrested after assaulting and holding mother and daughter at gunpoint

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Around 12:20 P.M. Tuesday, Jefferson County Communications Center received a call from a 37-year-old woman claiming a man living with her held her and her daughter at gunpoint and abused them.

The 37-year-old woman was at the 2200 block of Nelson Lane near Louisville, Ga when she reported the man living with her and her 17-year-old daughter. She said he had physically assaulted her at gunpoint, tied her up and was possibly assaulting her daughter during the call. She said she had managed to free herself and run to a neighbors home to call for help.

Jefferson County deputies and deputies with the Wrens Police Department made contact with the woman. She told them the man how assaulted her and her daughter was 55-year-old Juan Eduardo Fuentes. She said he was currently holding her 17-year-old daughter at gunpoint and threatened to kill her if she called the police.

Deputies called in the Burke County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team to try and make contact with Fuentes and the 17-year-old girl.

At 1:40 P.M. Fuentes released the girl, unharmed. He surrendered without incident. The Thomson office of the GBI was asked to assist in the investigation. Several agents are trying to figure out what happened before and during the incident.

Fuentes was sent to the Jefferson County Jail waiting on formal charges.

The woman and her daughter along with Fuentes moved to Jefferson County one month ago from Florida.